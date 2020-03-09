Image copyright EPA Image caption Italy's prime minister said the measures were necessary to protect the most fragile

Italy is extending its strict coronavirus quarantine measures, which include a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that people would only be permitted to travel for work or family emergencies.

He said the measures, which come into effect on Tuesday, were to defend the most fragile members of society.

Italy's coronavirus death toll jumped on Monday by 97 to 463. It is the worst-hit country after China.

Cases of the virus have been confirmed in all 20 Italian regions.

What did Mr Conte say?

In a televised address on Monday, Mr Conte said that Italy's "customs must change" and that the best thing was for people to stay at home.

"We're having an important growth in infection... and of deaths," he said.

"We all must give something up for the good of Italy. We have to do it now, and we'll only be able if we all collaborate and adapt to these more stringent measures.

"This is why I decided to adopt even more strong and severe measures to contain the advance... and protect the health of all citizens."

The prime minister added that all sporting events - including football matches - were being suspended nationwide.

What are the restrictions?

Mr Conte described the measures as "I stay home" - with people forbidden to assemble in public.

"No more nightlife; we can't allow this anymore since they are occasions for contagion," he said.

The restrictions are similar to those earlier applied to the worst affected Lombardy region, and 14 other provinces.

The government has said only those with a serious work or family reason that cannot be postponed will be permitted to travel.

Passengers departing on flights, except temporary visitors, will have to justify themselves, as will all those arriving by plane.

There are controls at train stations to check temperatures.

Cruise ships are forbidden to dock at various ports.