Micheál Martin, right, said he would consider forming a coalition with Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael, but ruled out going into government with Sinn Féin

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are due to start "in-depth, detailed talks" with a view to forming the next Dáil (Irish parliament).

Negotiating teams from both parties said they would enter talks as equal partners.

Fianna Fáil won the most seats in January's election with 38, one ahead of Sinn Féin which had the highest number of first-preference votes.

Parties need 80 seats to form a government.

No single party has enough seats to govern.

In identical statements, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin held "constructive discussions" over the last two days about policy issues and the current political situation.

The two parties will also continue discussions with the Green Party.

Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin won the same number of seats, but the Ceann Comhairle (Speaker), who was a Fianna Fáil TD, was automatically re-elected

The statements said that both leaders are "acutely aware of the enormous challenges facing the country particularly with the onset of Covid-19".

Mr Martin has ruled out forming a coalition with Sinn Féin.