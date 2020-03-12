Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Varadkar described the events as a "valuable opportunity for Ireland".

Leo Varadkar is set to meet with President Donald Trump as part of events leading up to St Patrick's Day.

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) will take part in engagements on Thursday, including the traditional shamrock ceremony at the White House.

It comes after international disruption amid global concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

As part of the visit, he will also meet with Vice-President Mike Pence and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Along with the shamrock ceremony, Mr Varadkar will also meet with President Trump privately.

'Emphasising relations'

"I will use my meetings with President Trump and other senior US politicians to emphasise the strength and importance of Irish-US bilateral relations, particularly our economic ties," said Mr Varadkar.

As well as the St Patrick's Day parade being postponed in New York - and other US cities - the White House has cancelled the annual St Patrick's Day White House reception.

The White House said the decision was taken "out of an abundance of caution".

The taoiseach said he would discuss EU-UK relations, Northern Ireland and the US role in protecting the Good Friday Agreement with the president.

His meeting with Mrs Pelosi will be as part of the house speaker's luncheon on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Varadkar gave a keynote speech at an event hosted by Ireland Funds, a global fundraising network for people in the Irish diaspora.

The visit has faced some disruption, with plans to travel to New York on Tuesday to attend a meeting at the United Nations cancelled at the last minute.

This decision was taken to allow Mr Varadkar to stay in the Republic of Ireland to deal with the developing threat from coronavirus.

The first coronavirus-linked death in the Republic of Ireland was recorded on Wednesday.

The elderly woman died in a Dublin hospital, where she was being treated for Covid-19.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have both cancelled St Patrick's Day visits to the US in response to the coronavirus.