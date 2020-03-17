Cornoavirus: 292 cases in the Republic of Ireland
The total number of coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland has now reached 292.
This represents a rise of 69 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.
The Irish Department of Health said the cases announced on Tuesday are made up of 29 males and 40 females
Two people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland and Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said the country would be dealing with the emergency for months to come.
- EASY STEPS: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- CONTAINMENT: What it means to self-isolate
- HEALTH MYTHS: The fake advice you should ignore
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
The Health Service Executive in the Republic has said it is now "working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread".
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: "Co-operation across the health service has never been more important and I would like to thank our colleagues in their ongoing efforts to help us to prepare for and limit the spread of Covid-19".
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland now stands at 62 - a rise of 10 from Monday.
The total number of tests completed is 1,338.