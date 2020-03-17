Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There has been a rise of 69 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland

The total number of coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland has now reached 292.

This represents a rise of 69 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The Irish Department of Health said the cases announced on Tuesday are made up of 29 males and 40 females

Two people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland and Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said the country would be dealing with the emergency for months to come.

The Health Service Executive in the Republic has said it is now "working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread".

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: "Co-operation across the health service has never been more important and I would like to thank our colleagues in their ongoing efforts to help us to prepare for and limit the spread of Covid-19".

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland now stands at 62 - a rise of 10 from Monday.

The total number of tests completed is 1,338.