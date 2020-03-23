Child dies after being attacked by dogs in Dublin
- 23 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A boy has died after being attacked by dogs in the south of Dublin city on Sunday.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the eight-year-old passed away on Monday, after sustaining serious injuries in the attack in the Tallaght area.
The emergency services responded to a 999 call at about 16:00 local time on Sunday.
He died at Children's Health Ireland in Crumlin, a paediatric hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries.
RTÉ said the dog warden was notified and the dogs were confiscated and put to sleep.