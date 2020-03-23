Image copyright Getty Images

A boy has died after being attacked by dogs in the south of Dublin city on Sunday.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the eight-year-old passed away on Monday, after sustaining serious injuries in the attack in the Tallaght area.

The emergency services responded to a 999 call at about 16:00 local time on Sunday.

He died at Children's Health Ireland in Crumlin, a paediatric hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries.

RTÉ said the dog warden was notified and the dogs were confiscated and put to sleep.