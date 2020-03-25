Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed a vote on constitutional change that would allow him to stay in power, because of coronavirus concerns.

He said the public vote - previously due to be held on 22 April - would be delayed until a "later date".

The proposed changes include scrapping a ban on allowing Mr Putin to run for office again.

Mr Putin also announced that Russians would not work next week "to slow the speed" of the infection.

