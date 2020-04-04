Two people have been killed and at least four others wounded in a knife attack in south-east France, officials have said.

The mayor of the town of Romans-sur-Isère said people had been queuing outside a shop on Saturday morning when they were attacked.

One of the wounded is said to be in a critical condition.

Police said a suspect had been arrested. The motive for the attack is not clear.

France is currently in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. People are only allowed out to buy basic necessities or for exercise.