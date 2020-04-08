Image copyright Getty Images

Gardaí (Irish police) have been granted powers to enforce restrictions on public life in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Health Minister Simon Harris has signed regulations which will enable officers to enforce the rules.

Mr Harris said people were "being super" so far in adhering to social distancing guidelines.

But he said signing the new measure would mean gardaí have enforcement powers "should they be needed".

Towards the end of March, the people were urged to stay in their homes until 12 April unless they needed to buy food, medicine or attend medical appointments.

They were told they could go out for exercise, along as they stayed within 2km (1.2 miles) of their home.

Exceptions have been made for a list of essential workers and those provide care for vulnerable people.

More checkpoints

The government introduced emergency legislation to restrict movement two-and-a-half weeks ago.

But according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, gardaí had no powers to enforce it because the necessary regulations had not been signed.

Mr Harris signed the regulations on Tuesday night.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Health Minister Simon Harris said most people were doing the right thing so far

The move followed a meeting with the taoiseach (Irish prime minister), the ministers for health and justice, the Garda Commissioner Drew Harrisc, the attorney general and the chief medical officer.

"The Garda commissioner was very clear in this regard - the level of compliance is very high," Mr Harris said.

"The Irish people are being super, but it is important that the gardaí have these powers in their back pocket so that if they do need enforcement powers, they have them."

Additional garda checkpoints are expected to be set up on main routes out of cities from Wednesday to discourage people from travelling during the Easter period.

The deaths of another 36 people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 were announced on Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the Republic of Ireland since the beginning of the outbreak to 210.