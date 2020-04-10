Image copyright Reuters Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) set up 1,000 checkpoints across the country on Friday

The Republic of Ireland is to extend its Covid-19 restrictions for a further three weeks until 5 May.

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar made the announcement on Friday afternoon following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency team.

Gardaí (Irish police) have set up more than 1,000 checkpoints in recent days to stop people breaking restrictions.

There have been 263 Covid-19 related deaths in the country, while the death toll in Northern Ireland is 92.

On Thursday the number of confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland rose to 6,574.

Mr Varadkar thanked people for their "forbearance and sacrifice" in the efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

If people continued to follow the current guidelines, the lockdown would hopefully be eased after 5 May, he said, but warned restrictions "won't be eased in one go".

"They'll have to be done bit by bit," he said.

More testing expected

Earlier, the chairman of the coronavirus expert advisory group at the National Virus Reference Laboratory said people could not be complacent about the dangers of Covid-19 because "given the opportunity this virus will run rampant".

Dr Cillian De Gascun said "we are not going to return to a normal state of affairs" soon.

The lifting of any restrictions would be gradual, he said, but would not happen until there is more confidence that the virus will not spread further, in which case restrictions would need to be re-introduced.

Dr De Gascun added that over the next five to seven days he hopes the testing situation will increase dramatically as additional laboratory capacity comes on stream.

Analysis: No great surprises for Irish public

By Shane Harrison, BBC News NI Dublin Correspondent

Leo Varadkar's announcement that the restrictions on movement would continue until after the May bank holiday was widely expected.

It comes at a time when the authorities believe they can point to how their measures are working, but say more needs to be done.

Ministers admit the curbs are hard to live with but advise the public to persevere and not to lose focus as they see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The Irish authorities will be keeping a close eye on Denmark, Austria and the Czech Republic over the coming weeks to see how they fare as they loosen their restrictions and to assess what lessons can be learned.

The country is still planning on having its Leaving Cert state exams this summer - Ireland's equivalent of A-Levels - but at the end of July or beginning of August.

That may be an indication that the government hopes normality will have returned by then.

Irish Health Minister Simon Harris said the past two weeks had been extremely hard but people were doing this to save lives.

He added the steps people had taken so far had "made a real and meaningful difference he said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Irish Health Minister Simon Harris said the more extreme measures were about "trying to keep people alive"

People have been told they should travel no further than two kilometres from their home unless it is absolutely necessary, or unless it is for food shopping.

Gardaí have warned people against travelling to holiday homes, caravan sites or other traditional holiday locations over the Easter weekend.

In Northern Ireland, police have also vowed a tough approach over Easter and have said they are likely to issue spot fines to anyone breaking the rules.

In other developments on Friday: