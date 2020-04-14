Image copyright PAUL FAITH/Getty Images Image caption Dublin has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in at 5,438 (52% of all cases)

Forty-one more people have died with coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total to 406.

The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 11,479, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald revealed on Tuesday that she had tested positive for the virus.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, who is leader of the Democratic Unionist party (DUP), called to wish her well.

Mrs McDonald was found to be positive for Covid-19 on Monday after being tested for the virus on 28 March.

In a video posted on Twitter, she said: "You don't want to get this virus, you don't want this virus in your home or in your family".

Skip Twitter post by @MaryLouMcDonald Yesterday I got a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 having been tested on Sat 28th March The Public Health Doctor says I"m no longer infected/ infectious - a great relief after weeks of sickness

My sympathy to every bereaved family. I am heartbroken for you. #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/EopC9RLNyE — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) April 14, 2020 Report

Revealing that she had spoken to the Sinn Féin leader, Mrs Foster said it was a reminder that "no one is immune" and urged people to stay at home to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar also wished Mrs McDonald "well in her recovery".

"Our thoughts today - and every day - are with all those affected by Covid-19, with all those sick or recovering, and with the bereaved who have lost loved ones and friends," he tweeted.

On Tuesday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre in the Republic of Ireland said that a total of 90,646 tests have been carried out - 20,468 of which were carried out in Irish laboratories over the past week.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team, said testing capacity had been increased.

“Having come through a challenging few weeks, we have significantly strengthened testing capacity and will continue to do so over the coming week, to put us in a very strong position to identify and suppress the virus,” he said.

Dublin has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 5,438 (52% of all cases) followed by Cork with 780 cases (8%).

GAA matches postponed

Image caption The GAA said that decisions would be based on the advice of medical professionals and the Irish government

The GAA has said that senior inter-county championships, scheduled to begin in May, will be postponed as it awaits further clarity on the way ahead.

But the association said it was highly unlikely these would be rescheduled any time before the beginning of July, at the earliest.

It also confirmed that all club activity across Ireland will remain suspended until 5 May.