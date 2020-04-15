Covid-19 aftermath tops plan for Irish government

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leo Varadkar leads Fine Gael while Mícheál Martin is the head of Fianna Fáil

Economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus crisis leads a joint policy document for a new Irish government.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will discuss the 24-page plan on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, party leaders Leo Varadkar and Mícheál Martin formally signed off on a framework agreement for a future coalition government.

It is the first time the two parties that have roots in the Irish Civil War have reached an accord to share power in government.

The joint policy document aims to give the state a greater role in the areas of health, childcare and the building of homes.

'United Ireland planning'

It also includes a commitment to set up a unit “to work towards a consensus on a united island”.

The document states that the coalition government is “committed to working with all traditions on the island, to build consensus around a shared future".

"This consensus will be underpinned by the terms and institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and by absolute respect for the principle of consent enshrined therein."

They also want to ensure mechanisms are put in place to deal with the legacy of the Troubles as outlined in the Stormont House Agreement.

Investment in the Ulster Canal, the A5 road and Narrow Water Bridge is also included, as is the possibility of high speed cross-border rail links.

The document is being given to smaller parties in a bid to convince them to join a Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil coalition government.