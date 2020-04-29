Nato helicopter missing off Greece
- 29 April 2020
A Nato helicopter has gone missing over the Ionian Sea between Italy and Greece, Greek officials say.
Media reports say there were between three and six people on board. They say the aircraft disappeared after taking off from a Canadian frigate as part of a military exercise.
Nato search-and-rescue teams are reportedly searching international waters off Greece's Kefalonia island.
Nato has so far given no details on the aircraft or what went wrong.