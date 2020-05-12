Five Covid-19 patients die in Russia hospital fire

A fire at a St Petersburg hospital has killed five coronavirus patients in an intensive care unit.

The blaze was apparently started by a short-circuit in a ventilator, Russian news agencies reported.

The fire has now been contained and 150 people have been evacuated from the hospital, the country's emergency ministry said. It is not clear how many people have been injured.

Russia now has the third-highest number of confirmed infections worldwide.

But on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an easing of restrictions as the country reported a record daily rise of 11,656 cases. Construction, farming and factory workers are returning to work across the country.

In Moscow, masks and gloves are now mandatory on public transport and in shops.