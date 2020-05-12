Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Maria Branyas suffered only mild symptoms

A 113-year-old woman - believed to be the oldest woman in Spain - has recovered from the coronavirus, officials have said.

Maria Branyas was diagnosed with Covid-19 after the country went into lockdown in March.

But after weeks in isolation, Ms Branyas recovered, having suffered only mild symptoms.

It means she has lived through the flu pandemic of 1918-19, the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War and the coronavirus.

"Now that she is well, she is wonderful, she wants to speak, to explain, to make her reflections, it is her again," her daughter tweeted.

Born in San Francisco in 1907, Ms Branyas arrived in the Catalan province of Girona during World War One with her Spanish journalist father. She raised three children - one of whom recently turned 86 - has 11 grandchildren - the oldest of whom is 60 - and 13 great-grandchildren.

She has lived for two decades at a care home in the city of Olot.

Speaking to La Vanguardia last year, she said: "I have done nothing but live."

