There were no new Covid-19 linked deaths in the Republic of Ireland in the last 24 hours.

In the same period there were 59 confirmed cases of the virus. The Republic has had 1,606 Covid linked deaths and 24,698 confirmed cases.

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the Republic has "suppressed Covid-19 as a country".

"It has taken strict measures to achieve this," he said.

"It will take another week to see any effect on disease incidence that might arise from the easing of measures in Phase One."

The chief medical officer said that although the recording of no new Covid-19-related deaths has not been seen since mid-March, there is always a "weekend effect" in terms of reporting and believes that this can result in delays.

The first phase of the Republic easing its lockdown measures got under way on 18 May.

Some construction firms returned to work and businesses such as garden centres and hardware stores reopened.

The Irish government will decide on 5 June whether to move to the second phase of the relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Work has begun on preparations for a possible second wave of Covid-19 this autumn or early winter.