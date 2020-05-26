Image copyright PA Media

A spokesperson for Leo Varadkar has defended photos of the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) socialising in Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Photos of him with his partner Matthew Barrett, along with two friends were posted on social media over the weekend.

Mr Vardkar was shirtless and the group appeared to be having a picnic.

In a statement to RTÉ, the spokesperson said the taoiseach was complying fully with Covid-19 guidelines.

He also said Mr Varadkar was within the 5km travel limit.

Some commentators had criticised Mr Varadkar for potentially setting a bad example during lockdown.

The current guidelines state groups of up to four people who are not from the same household can meet outdoors while keeping two metres apart.

Mr Varadkar is currently living on the Farmleigh Estate, which is located in Phoenix Park.

According to the statement, the taoiseach has been staying in Steward's Lodge during the last few weeks as it has secure office and video conferencing facilities, which allows him to work from home.

The statement adds that just like previous taoisigh, he pays a nightly fee to use it.

At a media briefing on Monday, the Republic of Ireland's chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, said the images of the picnic appeared to show respect for the rules.

"I didn't see any pictures that are in violation of that involving the Taoiseach," he said.

The Republic has no reported deaths from Covid-19 for the first time since 21 March. The country's official death toll is 1,606.