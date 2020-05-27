Roman mosaic floor found under Italian vineyard

Image copyright Comune di Negrar di Valpolicella Image caption Local officials said scholars first found evidence of a villa at the site more than a century ago

A Roman mosaic floor has been discovered under a vineyard in northern Italy after decades of searching.

Surveyors in the commune of Negrar di Valpolicella north of Verona published images of the well-preserved tiles buried under metres of earth.

According to officials, scholars first found evidence of a Roman villa there more than a century ago.

Technicians are still gently excavating the site to see the full extent of the ancient building.

Images posted online show the pristine mosaic as well as foundations of the villa.

A note on the commune website said diggers finally made the discovery "after decades of failed attempts".

Surveyors will liaise with the owners of the vineyard and the municipality "to identify the most appropriate ways to make this archaeological treasure hidden under our feet available and accessible".

Technicians will need "significant resources" to finish the job. But local authorities have pledged to give "all necessary help" to continue with the excavation.

Pompeii - the Roman city buried after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius - officially reopened to the public on Tuesday after months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Greece's famous Acropolis reopened to visitors earlier this month.