The body of a five-year-old boy, who had been reported missing on Monday evening, has been recovered from Lough Mask.

The search took place on the west side of the lough near Toormakeady in County Mayo.

Gardaí (Irish police) from Castlebar had been searching for the boy. They were assisted by the Irish coastguard, Civil Defence, Lough Mask Water Rescue and local divers.

His body was found on Tuesday morning.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported that child was from the local area and is understood to have fallen from a dinghy which may have drifted from the shoreline.

It is understood the boy's body was found at about 08:00 local time on Tuesday.