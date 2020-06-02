Image copyright PSNI

A man has been arrested after a female photographer was sexually assaulted in County Down, the police have said.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said that on Saturday, the woman was phoned and asked to take pictures of a renovation project at a property in Dromore.

She met the unknown male caller and later reported that she had been touched inappropriately.

A man, 31, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Insp Adam Ruston said police were appealing for information.

"I'm also keen to encourage anyone who may have had a similar experience to get in touch, as we believe the man has been contacting a number of people using this pretext," he added.

