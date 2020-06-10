A 13-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle car crash in the Republic of Ireland.

The crash happened at 02:15 local time on Wednesday in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin, County Westmeath.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another teenage boy is in a critical condition and is being treated at the Regional Hospital Mullingar, gardaí (Irish police) said.

A garda spokesman said three other teenage boys who were in the car sustained non-life threatening injuries.

It is understood the car involved had come to the attention of gardaí before the crash.

The incident has been referred to An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and gardaí have asked for any witnesses to come forward.