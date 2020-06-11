Image copyright Irish revenue Image caption 93 kilos of herbal canabis worth an estimated value of €1.9m (£1.7m) and 62 kilos of cocaine worth €4.3m (£3.8m) were seized.

A Northern Ireland-based haulier has been arrested at Dublin Port in connection with the seizure of drugs worth an estimated €6.2m (£5.5m).

Irish Revenue officers seized 93kg of herbal cannabis, worth an estimated €1.9m (£1.7m), and 62kg of cocaine, worth an estimated €4.3m (£3.8m).

The drugs were discovered after the search of a trailer, which had arrived from Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

They were concealed in a number of hot water cylinders.

A UK-registered truck and trailer were also seized by officers.

Irish Revenue said investigations remain ongoing.