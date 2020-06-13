Europe

French police clash with anti-racism activists

  • 13 June 2020
French riot police forces detain a protester during a rally as part of the "Black Lives Matter" worldwide protests against racism and police brutality, on Place de la Republique in Paris on 13 June 2020 Image copyright AFP

French police have clashed with demonstrators during a protest in Paris against racism and police brutality.

Police used tear gas against stone-throwing protesters who tried to hold a march that was banned.

The rally is part is a worldwide movement inspired by America's Black Lives Matter protests.

It was organised under the banner "Justice for Adama", after Adama Traoré, a young black man who died in French police custody in 2016.

Thousands of anti-racism activists gathered on the Place de la République in central Paris on Saturday. However they were blocked by police as they tried to stage a march to the Opera.

Clashes erupted and tear gas was fired as officers moved against the protesters. The march had been banned because of the possible threat to local businesses.

