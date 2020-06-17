Image caption Pubs in the Republic of Ireland are to reopen at the end of the month

Restaurants and bars in the Republic of Ireland that serve food may be able to cut two-metre physical distancing to one metre in certain circumstances.

RTÉ News says the move is contained in draft guidelines issued by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Bars and restaurants are to reopen in the Republic at the end of June.

It is understood the circumstances for reducing the distance include limiting the length of stay in the pub or restaurant to a maximum of 90 minutes.

Customers would also have to pre book before making a visit.

The draft document, 'Covid-19: Guidance for Food Service Businesses', was drawn up by the HPSC following a request for further clarity from tourism agency, Fáilte Ireland.

In a statement, Fáilte Ireland said the guidance is aimed at facilitating the safe reopening of food service businesses, including pubs that serve food.

"The guidelines refer to various measures and arrangements, including a potential reduction of the current two metre physical distancing restriction to one metre in certain circumstances," it said.

However, neither Fáilte Ireland nor the HPSC would comment specifically on what those circumstances would be because the guidelines remain in draft form.

But RTÉ says government sources have indicated they refer to a maximum length of stay of 90 minutes in a food service premises and the requirement for mandatory pre-booking by customers.

'Practical and sensible'

Northern Ireland's hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes can reopen from 3 July, the Stormont Executive has confirmed.

Image caption Colin Neill said the difference between two metres and one metre can be the difference between being open or not

Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster said the industry was keen to see what develops in the Republic of Ireland.

"The difference between two metres and one metre can be the difference between being open or not," he told Good Morning Ulster.

"With one metre, you can have 70% of turnover and you break even and then we can bring staff back and save jobs and regrow the industry."

He said "practical and sensible" advice was needed.

"If it happens in the Republic and it shows it's doable - we should be looking at timescales and other mitigations like face masks," he said.

"I do feel England will move to something similar. It is the difference a small number of our premises being able to open and a lot."