The pair were reported missing at Lough Keel, near Termon, in County Donegal

A search is under way for two people who are feared missing in a lake in County Donegal.

The search in Lough Keel, near Termon, began at 14:55 local time according to Malin Head Coast Guard.

Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter 118 was deployed from County Sligo to assist with the operation.