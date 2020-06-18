Lough Keel: Search for two people missing in Donegal lake
- 18 June 2020
A search is under way for two people who are feared missing in a lake in County Donegal.
The search in Lough Keel, near Termon, began at 14:55 local time according to Malin Head Coast Guard.
Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter 118 was deployed from County Sligo to assist with the operation.