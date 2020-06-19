Image copyright EPA Image caption Carlos Ruiz Zafón in 2017

The celebrated and world-renowned Spanish novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafón has died in Los Angeles, aged 55.

He had been ill for several years with cancer.

His Barcelona-based mystery The Shadow of the Wind (La sombra del viento) was an international hit in 2001, published in 50 countries.

It was the first in a four-part cycle called Cemetery of Forgotten Books. His work was strongly influenced by crime fiction and cinema.