Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The pair were reported missing at Lough Keel, near Termon, in County Donegal

A father and son whose bodies were recovered from a lake in County Donegal on Thursday were holidaymakers from the Isle of Man, it is understood.

A Garda (Irish police) investigation into the deaths at Lough Keel, near Termon, is under way.

It is believed that the father and his two teenage sons were fishing from the shore when he slipped and his sons tried to save him, RTÉ reports.

One boy made it to shore and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The search began at 14:55 local time on Thursday, according to Malin Head Coast Guard.

A man working for Irish Water nearby had heard cries for help and raised the alarm.

An Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter was deployed from County Sligo to assist with the operation.

Also taking part were Mulroy Coastguard and Sheephaven Sub-Aqua Unit.