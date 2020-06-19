Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption Detective Garda Colm Horkan

A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder over the shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in County Roscommon.

Stephen Silver from Aughaward, Foxford in County Mayo appeared before a special sitting of Castlerea District Court on Friday night.

Silver was remanded into custody for a week.

Det Garda Horkan was shot several times on Wednesday night in Castlerea, County Roscommon, and died at the scene.

Hundreds of people turned out in Castlerea for a vigil in his memory on Thursday evening.