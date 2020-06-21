Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption Detective Garda Colm Horkan was the 89th member of the force to die on duty

A state funeral for a garda (Irish police officer) who was murdered on duty in County Roscommon is due to take place later on Sunday.

Detective Garda Colm Horkan was shot several times with his own gun after the firearm was taken off him in Castlerea on Wednesday night.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder and appeared in court on Friday.

The funeral will take place at 12:00 local time in the officer's home town of Charlestown, County Mayo.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service will be subject to Covid-19 restrictions and numbers will be severely limited.

'Formal state honours'

In a statement, Gardaí said both the force and the murdered officer's family were aware of the current public health guidelines.

It added they were "taking every precaution" to ensure that the funeral "is performed in accordance with the spirit of the guidelines, while affording Detective Garda Colm Horkan formal state honours".

The officer was the 89th member of An Garda Síochána to die on duty.

Previously, thousands of officers have attended state funerals for their murdered colleagues, along with the serving Irish president and political leaders.

Currently however, the maximum number of people who are allowed to attend a funeral in the Republic of Ireland is 25.

In support of these Covid-19 guidelines, the force said its officers will parade at their local garda station instead of attending the funeral in person.

They will also hold a one-minute silence at noon to "honour his life and brave service" and have asked the public to observe the silent tribute with them.

Irish President Michael D Higgins will not attend Sunday's funeral due to the restrictions, but instead he will lead a memorial ceremony in Dublin at his official residence - Áras an Uachtaráin.

Ireland's national flag will be flown at half-mast from the president's official residence and Mr Higgins will observe one minute's silence at the Peace Bell.

The family funeral service in St James' Church, Charlestown will be followed by a private burial in the adjoining cemetery.