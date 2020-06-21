Blanchardstown: Woman dies after 'assault' in Dublin home
- 21 June 2020
A woman has died after she was assaulted in a house in Blanchardstown, County Dublin.
It happened in the Willow Wood housing estate in Hartstown.
Gardaí (Irish police) said they believed she was attacked in her own home and "received fatal injuries as a result".
A man was arrested over the attack and was taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station, where he remained on Sunday evening.