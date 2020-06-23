German authorities are bringing back local lockdown measures after an outbreak linked to a meatpacking plant.

The premier of the North Rhine-Westphalia state said restrictions will return in the Gütersloh district, home to about 360,000 people.

Armen Laschet said the lockdown would last until 30 June, and described the move as a "preventative measure".

It is the first return of containment measures since Germany began lifting its lockdown in May.

The country was widely praised for its response to the pandemic but there are concerns infections are rising again.

Lothar Wieler, head of Germany's public health body the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), told reporters on Tuesday the country was at risk of a second wave of infections but said he was optimistic they could prevent it.

Currently the reproduction rate or R number in Germany is estimated at 2.76.