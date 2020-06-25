Image copyright PA Images Image caption Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced a further easing of lockdown restrictions on Thursday evening

The Republic of Ireland will move to the third phase of its plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, the Irish government has confirmed.

It allows for cafes, restaurants and pubs serving food to reopen.

Places of worship, hairdressers, pre-schools and museums are among the other services and businesses which can resume.

Face coverings are also to be made mandatory for people using public transport.

Earlier this month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the Republic's roadmap to recovery would be accelerated.

He said it "has not been an easy time for any of us, but we have come through it as a country".

"We must now try and repair the damage that has been done, across all parts of our lives, and show the same solidarity in doing so," Mr Varadkar continued.

"I believe that if we show the same courage, the same determination, and the same care for each other, we will overcome these new challenges as well."

Image copyright PA Images Image caption Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on a bus earlier this month, encouraging passengers to wear face coverings

Other restrictions being relaxed on 29 June include:

Driving schools and testing can recommence;

Cinemas, galleries and theatres can reopen;

Wellbeing services, such as massage therapy and chiropractors can resume work.

Up to 50 people will also be allowed to gather indoors and up to 200 outdoors "providing social distancing and public health advice is adhered to".

There was also an announcement on the easing of travel restrictions from 9 July.

Speaking at Dublin Castle on Thursday evening, Mr Varadkar said a "green list" of countries would be drawn up that would be excluded from the current 14-day quarantine that travellers have to observe.

He added that the move to phase three was because of the solidarity shown by Irish people who had "suffered greatly".

"Our mental health has been eroded," he added.

"Some people became sick, many more were sick with worry.

"People lost their jobs and were anxious about their livelihoods and their futures."

Phase Four

The fourth phase of the Irish government's plan is expected to start on 20 July.

At that point, all pubs, bars, hotel bars and casinos may reopen.

There will also be an increase in the number of people allowed to gather indoors to 100 and outdoor gatherings would rise to 500.