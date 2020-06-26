Image copyright Support Sean campaign Image caption Sean Cox with his wife Martina

The chief executive of Premier League champions Liverpool FC has paid tribute to an Irish fan of the club who was left in a coma after an attack outside Anfield.

Liverpool secured their first top-flight title in 30 years on Thursday.

And their chief executive Peter Moore was quick to remember County Meath fan Sean Cox in a tweet.

Mr Cox was attacked before a Champions League semi-final against AS Roma in 2018.

Mr Moore tweeted: "One man in Ireland is loving every moment of this...thinking of you this evening Sean. You'll Never, Ever, Walk Alone".

Liverpool secured the title, thanks to Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

In another tweet, Mr Moore said: "Number 19 is finally here.

"It's for our millions of fans, near and far...we miss you.

"It's for the Reds that fell to the virus. It's for my dad, who first took me to Anfield in 1959.

"It's for Sean Cox, smiling in Ireland right now. And it's for the 96, who will never be forgotten."

Mr Cox, of Dunboyne, County Meath, sustained serious brain injuries following the attack in 2018.

He only returned to his home in March of this year.

Mr Cox met Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp when he returned to Anfield in November 2019 for the first time.

Earlier that year, Simone Mastrelli, 30, from Rome, was jailed for three and a half years after pleading guilty to the attack at Preston Crown Court.