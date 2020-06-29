Image copyright Love Not Hate Campaign Image caption Eileen Flynn's ambition is to introduce hate crime legislation in the Republic of Ireland

Eileen Flynn is about to make history as the first woman from the Travelling community to sit in the Seanad - the upper house of the Irish Parliament

The new senator said she had worked all her life to "break barriers" and will now use her role to help Travellers and other marginalised communities.

Her ambition is to introduce hate crime legislation in the Republic of Ireland.

Ms Flynn, who grew up on a Travellers' halting site in Dublin, was appointed by Ireland's new leader Micheál Martin.

She was among 11 new senators nominated by Mr Martin after he was elected taoiseach (Irish PM) on Saturday.

She told BBC News NI it was "the most amazing call" she had ever received when the taoiseach rang her on Saturday afternoon and asked her to accept the nomination.

Ms Flynn is a community development worker with the National Traveller Women's Forum.

She is also a human rights activist who has campaigned on several social issues including homelessness; same-sex marriage, abortion and hate crime.

Congratulations Senator Eileen Flynn on your appointment today to the 26th Seanad from all in the national Traveller Women's Forum. You are an inspiring Traveller woman, activist and community development worker and have been so committed in the overall struggle for real pic.twitter.com/gCiBdiVjU9 — National Traveller Women's Forum (@NTWFIRL) June 27, 2020

The Women's Council of Ireland and Traveller's rights campaign group Pavee Point have both hailed her appointment as "historic".

In a series of tweets after her nomination, Ms Flynn said: "I have worked all my life to break barriers and challenge inequality."

The college graduate had a difficult start in life and "struggled" through Ireland's education system.

'Expelled from school'

She was born into a family of nine children in a halting site in Dublin suburb of Ballyfermot.

The Flynns lived Labre Park, the first local authority accommodation site in Ireland to be built specifically for Travellers.

Labre Park in Ballyfermot is a mix of houses and mobile homes

In a recent parliamentary debate on Travellers' education, Ms Flynn described the poor living conditions her family had to cope with in Labre Park.

"We could go a week without heating," she said, adding that such conditions had a "dramatic impact on education and health".

Her mother died with pneumonia at the age of 48, when Ms Flynn and her twin sister Sally were 10.

"My mother has always been my biggest role model when it comes to women," Ms Flynn said.

"I have always wanted to make her proud."

In the years that followed her mother's death, the future senator struggled to finish secondary school.

"It wasn't easy for me, I would have been a young person at risk of leaving school," she told RTÉ's Sunday with Miriam programme.

"I suspended eight times, I was expelled once... but thankfully at the school I went to, the teachers all believed in me."

Determined to stay in school with her less rebellious twin, Eileen and Sally made national news in 2008 as the first Travellers from Labre Park to enter third level education.

Blazing a trail is nothing new to Eileen Flynn - our first Traveller senator. Here she was 12 years ago - herself & her sister Sally - the first Travellers from Labre Park to go to 3rd level. ⁦@Love1solidarity⁩ pic.twitter.com/BN2qUugxXw — emma o kelly (@emma_okelly) June 27, 2020

Eileen Flynn got a place on an access course at Trinity College Dublin and later studied at Ballyfermot College before earning a degree from Maynooth University.

The new senator told the programme she hopes to inspire success in young Travellers, especially women.

"If you believe in a young person; if you see potential in a young person, they might go on to be something that you never imagined," she said.

Historic to see first Irish Traveller appointed to Seanad Eireann. Congrats to Irish Traveller feminist Eileen Flynn @Love1solidarity. We need more action and implementation in this vein. — Pavee Point (@PaveePoint) June 27, 2020

The activist now lives in Ardagh, County Donegal with her husband and their new baby.

She stood for election to the Seanad earlier this year and very narrowly missed out on a seat.

However, 11 of the Seanad's 60 seats are filled by nominees who are appointed by the taoiseach.

Ms Flynn was Taoiseach Micheál Martin's only non-party political nominee, as all the others are members of the three parties which form the new coalition government.

On Twitter, she thanked all three party leaders for "giving a voice to minority views in the Seanad".

Huge congrats to Eileen Flynn @Love1solidarity on her nomination to the Seanad! This is a historic day for Traveller women, for Travellers and Irish society. You will be an excellent voice for women's rights and social justice. We were delighted to support your campaign. #Seanad pic.twitter.com/3vYFXN0kJm — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) June 27, 2020

There were more than 30,000 Travellers in the Republic of Ireland at the time of the last census in 2016.

In 2017, Travellers were granted formal recognition by the state as an indigenous ethnic minority.

However, a Seanad report published earlier this year said Travellers "are still experiencing stigma, longstanding prejudice, discrimination, racism, social exclusion and identity erosion".

The report's first recommendation was to "reserve a seat in the Seanad for Travellers" in the form of a taoiseach's nominee.

'Historic day'

Members of the new Seanad will hold their first meeting in Dublin's Convention Centre on Monday afternoon, which also happens to be Senator Flynn's birthday.

Dublin's Convention Centre hosts the first meeting of the new Seanad due to Covid-19 rules

She said that to enter the Seanad and become part of the political system will be a "historic day" and she hoped every Traveller in Ireland would feel proud.

In addition to hate crime legislation, Ms Flynn said she also hopes to work on passing the existing Traveller Culture and History in Education Bill.