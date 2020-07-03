Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Video shows a huge plume of smoke and fireworks after the incident at a factory in Sakarya province.

A series of explosions at a fireworks factory in north-west Turkey trapped more than 150 workers inside the building and left 41 people wounded, officials say.

Local governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told Anadolu news agency that emergency services were prevented from reaching the building because of the blasts.

He said there was no indication that anyone had been killed.

The explosions in Hendek could be heard dozens of kilometres away.

A dark plume of smoke billowed above the factory and the government's disaster agency described the blasts as an industrial accident.

Mr Kaldirim, the governor of Sakarya province, said 150-200 people had been working at the site at the time of the explosions.

But the local mayor said many of them had managed to escape the blasts, which began at around 11:15 (08:15GMT). Turgut Babaoglu said dozens of firefighters and rescue workers had been sent to the scene.