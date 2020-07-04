Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A man opened fire on officers at a toll plaza on the M8 motorway

A man has been arrested after a number of shots were fired at uniformed gardaí (Irish police) at two locations within about half an hour.

Officers responded to an incident at Military Road in Cork at about 23:40 local time on Friday.

When they arrived, a man fired shots towards them, before fleeing in a vehicle, sparking a police pursuit.

It was led by members of the garda's Armed Support Unit (ASU). A stinger device was used to stop the vehicle.

It was brought to a halt at a toll plaza on the M8 motorway shortly after midnight.

A man got out of the car and then opened fire on officers.

The statement said the suspect was arrested after the ASU used a "less than lethal device".

Gardaí would not confirm what this device was.

The man, who is in his early 20s, remains in custody at Fermoy garda station in County Cork.

"No injuries were reported during these incidents," a garda statement added.

The Republic of Ireland's police watchdog, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), has been notified.

The M8 has been closed in both directions between Junctions 15 and 17 while the scene is examined.

A cordon has also been set up at the scene of the first shooting at Military Road.