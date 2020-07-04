Coronavirus: Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica reopens to key workers
One of Spain's most famous landmarks, the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, has reopened its doors to visitors for the first time since it was shut in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For the first few days, access to the soaring structure will be given only to those who helped fight the virus in the city, including healthcare workers and police officers.
The next phase will see residents of Barcelona granted free access to the building, designed by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi.
Gaudi's still unfinished masterpiece is the most visited building in Spain, attracting about 4.5 million people in a normal year.
Opening to a limited number of key workers on Saturday meant that distancing measures could be followed, while visitors also wore masks.
For the past three months, the Sagrada Familia has stood empty of visitors because of restrictions in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Tourists will be allowed back in at a later date, which is yet to be announced.
On Friday, a large-scale cleaning operation took place at the popular tourist attraction ahead of the reopening.
Spain has recorded more than 250,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 28,385 deaths linked to Covid-19, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
