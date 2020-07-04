Europe

Coronavirus: Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica reopens to key workers

  • 4 July 2020
Healthcare workers and off duty police officers were among those granted access to the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona on Saturday Image copyright Reuters

One of Spain's most famous landmarks, the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, has reopened its doors to visitors for the first time since it was shut in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first few days, access to the soaring structure will be given only to those who helped fight the virus in the city, including healthcare workers and police officers.

Health workers, police officers and NGO staff visit the Sagrada Familia basilica with their families as it reopens following the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, 4 July 2020 Image copyright Reuters

The next phase will see residents of Barcelona granted free access to the building, designed by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi.

People embrace at the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, Spain, 4 July 2020 Image copyright Reuters

Gaudi's still unfinished masterpiece is the most visited building in Spain, attracting about 4.5 million people in a normal year.

Antoni Gaudi's building attracts about 4.5 million people in a normal year Image copyright Reuters

Opening to a limited number of key workers on Saturday meant that distancing measures could be followed, while visitors also wore masks.

Key workers visiting the Sagrada Familia basilica in Spain wore masks Image copyright Reuters

For the past three months, the Sagrada Familia has stood empty of visitors because of restrictions in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Visitors to the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, Spain Image copyright Reuters

Tourists will be allowed back in at a later date, which is yet to be announced.

A man cleans the Sagrada Familia basilica ahead of its reopening, after being closed for over three months due to the coronavirus outbreak, Spain 3 July 2020 Image copyright Reuters

On Friday, a large-scale cleaning operation took place at the popular tourist attraction ahead of the reopening.

Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica remains closed to the general public and tourists Image copyright Getty Images

Spain has recorded more than 250,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 28,385 deaths linked to Covid-19, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

