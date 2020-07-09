Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Last Friday's explosion at the fireworks factory killed seven people and wounded dozens

Three Turkish soldiers have died in the explosion of an army truck while removing explosives from a fireworks factory that blew up last week.

At least six other soldiers were wounded in the latest blast - which occurred as they were taking the chemicals to a quarry to be destroyed.

The original explosion took place last Friday in the town of Hendek. Seven people died and about 100 were hurt.

One of the factory's owners has been arrested.

The truck was carrying unexploded materials from the remains of the fireworks factory when it blew up on Thursday.

TV footage showed smoke rising from the scene in a mountainous area of Sakarya province.

An inquiry into the cause of last Friday's incident is under way. Officials have described it as an industrial accident.