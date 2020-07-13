Image copyright EPA Image caption Helicopters, drones and an elite unit are being used in the search

German police backed by helicopters are hunting a homeless man in the Black Forest, who is reportedly armed with pistols and a bow and arrows.

The manhunt was launched on Sunday in Oppenau, south-west Germany, about 25km (16 miles) from the French border.

Media reports say Yves Rausch, 31, wearing camouflage gear, disarmed four police officers on Sunday after threatening them with a pistol.

Police have warned the public and aircraft to avoid the area.

The police warning says "Beware!... The wanted man has several guns!" Local drivers have been warned against picking up hitch-hikers.

Earlier a police spokesman said the suspect had appeared co-operative on Sunday, after police tracked him down, but then "suddenly he pulled out his pistol and aimed at the officers".

"They were totally stunned," he said, and "they had no chance to react to the dangerous situation."

The suspect is known to the police for previous offences, including illegal possession of firearms, AFP news agency reports.

Some reports have nicknamed him "Rambo" after the fictional, violent Vietnam war veteran who goes on the run from US police.