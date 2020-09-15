Alexei Navalny: Poisoned Putin critic 'will return to Russia' Published duration 21 minutes ago

image copyright @navalny image caption Navalny posted on Instagram from his hospital bed in Germany

The poisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is to return to Russia, his spokeswoman has said.

"It's puzzling to me why anyone should think otherwise," Kira Yarmysh posted on Twitter.

Mr Navalny also posted a picture on Instagram for the first time since he was poisoned, announcing that he was breathing free of ventilation.

He collapsed on a flight from Siberia on 20 August. Tests have shown he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

He was transferred to the Charité hospital in the German capital, Berlin.

His team alleges he was poisoned on the orders of President Vladimir Putin - the Kremlin denies any involvement.