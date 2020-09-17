Lesbos: Greek police move migrants to new camp after Moria fire Published duration 18 minutes ago Related Topics Europe migrant crisis

image copyright Reuters image caption Migrants have been sleeping rough for a week since the Moria blaze

Police on the Greek island of Lesbos are moving thousands of migrants and refugees from the fire-gutted Moria camp to a new tent city nearby.

Seventy female officers in protective suits were flown in to organise the transfer of women and children to the temporary Kara Tepe camp.

On Wednesday four Afghan asylum seekers were charged with starting the fire that destroyed Moria last week.

A government official said 1,800 had moved into Kara Tepe by early Thursday.

But many migrants and refugees remain reluctant to stay on Lesbos, as Moria was overcrowded and squalid. They hope to go elsewhere in Europe, especially Germany.

image copyright Reuters image caption Many migrants are reluctant to enter a new camp on Lesbos

More than 12,000 people fled the Moria blaze and most have been sleeping rough since then, short of food, water and shelter.

The migrants are being tested for coronavirus before entering Kara Tepe. Reuters news agency reports that 56 have been found Covid-19 positive, and the authorities are striving to keep those infected isolated.

The fire broke out last week after 35 people tested positive for coronavirus and some objected to being put into isolation after months of lockdown.

media caption The BBC's Jean Mackenzie spent time speaking to people at the camp just six months ago and reflects on her experiences there

People from 70 countries had been sheltered at Moria, most from Afghanistan.

The German government has now agreed to take in 1,553 migrants from Moria - they are from 408 families who have received refugee status.

Earlier, Germany also said it would take in up to 150 unaccompanied minors. Greece flew 400 children to the mainland last week, and EU countries have agreed to receive them, though the details are not yet clear.

Since the 2015 migrant crisis the numbers arriving on Greek islands near Turkey have fallen considerably, but Greek camps, like those in Italy, remain overcrowded.

Greece and Italy have accused wealthier northern nations in the EU of failing to share the burden, as irregular migrants - including refugees from war zones - continue to seek a new life in Europe.