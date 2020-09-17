Coronavirus: Irish county lockdowns 'expected in coming months' By Shane Harrison

The Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) has told the Dáil he expects local county lockdowns to be imposed "in the coming months".

There is speculation that public health officials meeting on Thursday will recommend further restrictions on Dublin because of the spread of Covid.

Leo Varadkar said the virus had been growing at a considerable rate in recent days.

The Republic's current Covid-related death toll stands at 1,788.

Mr Varadkar said the increased spread of the virus was "reflected in a relatively small but real increase in hospitalisations and ICU [intensive care unit] admissions".

But he added that Dublin's figures were much lower than those in Brussels, Amsterdam, Madrid, Paris and Prague.

"If we choose to act in relation to Dublin in the next couple of days, far from being slow to act as some would argue, we will be the first movers in Europe in taking action early", Mr Varadkar said.

Initially it was announced they would have to self-isolate and parliament would be adjourned indefinitely.

However, Mr Donnelly tested negative and the Dáil resumed business later in the day.

"The idea that all of government would grind to a halt because one person, one individual minister had to be tested raises some serious questions as to how organised the government is," she said.