Coronavirus: Irish government to tighten restrictions in Dublin By Shane Harrison

image copyright PA/Brian Lawless image caption Workers board up a pub in Dublin city centre ahead of the confirmation that the city would face tighter Covid-19 restrictions

The Irish government has agreed to tighten restrictions in Dublin because of the rising levels of Covid-19.

It is based on recommendations from public health officials at the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

From midnight on Friday, for the next three weeks, people will be discouraged from leaving the city and county unless for essential reasons.

They are again being asked to work from home where possible and only to make essential journeys on public transport.

Restaurants and pubs that had been serving food will only be allowed to cater outdoors or provide a take-away service.

Pubs in the rest of the Republic, regardless of whether they serve food, will be allowed to open on Monday.

In Dublin, the numbers allowed to attend weddings from Monday will fall from 50 to 25 for the next three weeks and only elite sport will be allowed to continue.

From midnight, the numbers allowed to go to funeral services will also fall from 50 to 25.

Pattern of cases in Dublin 'different'

The city and county is being moved from level two to level three with some additional measures because of the levels of the virus in the city and county.

The country is working on a five-level alert system and the government decides when to move between levels based on advice from the NPHET.

The leaders of the three coalition parties in the government are expected to hold a news conference confirming the measures on Friday.

It is understood NPHET has told the government that the level and pattern of cases in Dublin is very different than anywhere else in the country.

Fears were expressed that if the current pattern of hospital admissions continued, this would impact on healthcare delivery more broadly.

NPHET also flagged concerns about the rest of the country, but said that further measures above level two are not required at the moment.

The acting chief medical officer said Dublin was at an extremely critical juncture and the window of opportunity to bring Covid-19 under control without significant additional measures is no longer available.

Dr Ronan Glynn said moving Dublin to level three was a "proactive and proportionate response".

image copyright PA Media image caption Leo Varadkar said the virus had been growing at a considerable rate in recent days

On Thursday, Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar told the Dáil he expects local county lockdowns to be imposed "in the coming months".

Mr Varadkar said the virus had been growing at a considerable rate in recent days.

One further death and 240 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday.