Coronavirus: Medical officers to discuss cross-border travel Published duration 31 minutes ago

image copyright BBC News image caption Donegal was previously on level two of the country's five-level alert system

The chief medical advisers from both sides of the border are to meet later to discuss how to curb travel between Northern Ireland and County Donegal.

It comes as tighter Covid-19 restrictions are set to come into force in the Irish county.

That means no one can leave or enter the county other than for essential reasons.

Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride and the Republic of Ireland's Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glyn will meet by video-link on Friday morning.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ is reporting the public health officials will discuss the increased incidence rates of Covid-19 in County Donegal and how to restrict travel across the border.

The tighter restrictions mean people are again being asked to work from home where possible and only to make essential journeys on public transport.

Visitors to private homes and gardens should be limited to a maximum of six people from one other household.

There are to be no organised indoor gatherings and outdoor gatherings are to be up to a maximum of 15 people.

Donegal now has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the Irish Republic.