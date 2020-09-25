Coronavirus: Medical officers to discuss cross-border travel
Published
The chief medical advisers from both sides of the border are to meet later to discuss how to curb travel between Northern Ireland and County Donegal.
It comes as tighter Covid-19 restrictions are set to come into force in the Irish county.
The level three restrictions will be imposed at midnight and will be in place until 16 October.
That means no one can leave or enter the county other than for essential reasons.
Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride and the Republic of Ireland's Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glyn will meet by video-link on Friday morning.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ is reporting the public health officials will discuss the increased incidence rates of Covid-19 in County Donegal and how to restrict travel across the border.
The tighter restrictions mean people are again being asked to work from home where possible and only to make essential journeys on public transport.
Visitors to private homes and gardens should be limited to a maximum of six people from one other household.
There are to be no organised indoor gatherings and outdoor gatherings are to be up to a maximum of 15 people.
Donegal now has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the Irish Republic.
It shares a border with the Derry and Strabane Council area in Northern Ireland, which has Northern Ireland's fastest-rising Covid-19 caseload.
As a border region, thousands of people cross into County Donegal on a daily basis.
