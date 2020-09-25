BBC News

Ukraine military plane crash: Cadets among 20 people killed

Published
Twenty people, including air cadets, have been killed in a military plane crash in Ukraine, officials say.
The aircraft, an Antonov-26, came down on the outskirts of the eastern city of Kharkiv as it was landing.
The plane was carrying 23 people including crew. Officials say there were injuries among those who survived.
The cadets were from Kharkiv Air Force University and the plane was on a training flight at the time, officials said.

