Bus Éireann suspends Dublin to Belfast service Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright PA image caption Bus Éireann said the decision will not result in the loss of any jobs as drivers are needed for other services

Bus Éireann, Ireland's national bus company, has announced that its Dublin to Belfast service is to be suspended indefinitely.

The company has also said that its Expressway services from Dublin to Cork, Galway and Limerick are to cease.

It said no cessation dates have been determined, but that changes are likely to start early next year.

Emergency support for the routes expire in 2021.

The board of Bus Éireann has said it took the decision to end these commercial services, which it says are losing money, in order to protect core routes.

It said the decision will not result in the loss of any jobs as drivers are needed for other services.

The company also said that the X51 Express Route from Galway to Limerick which has been suspended since March, is being formally ended and will not be returning.

Non-express services between the two cities are continuing.

"We have an opportunity through the July stimulus measures for public transport to increase our Bus Éireann city services in Cork, Galway and Limerick, as well other services as in Louth and Meath," chief executive officer Stephen Kent said.

"This expansion will require more than 100 drivers which we can fully deliver by consolidating our Expressway network and taking a decision to withdraw from a small number of Expressway routes which would otherwise incur unsustainable losses and thereby avoid job losses in a very difficult trading environment."

'Disappointed but not surprised'

The general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) said he was disappointed but not surprised by the decision by Bus Éireann and urged politicians to "step up to the plate and protect the services".

Dermot O'Leary told RTÉ's Drivetime he was concerned that workers would be re-deployed.

He said Bus Éireann was the only bus company operating during the pandemic on the routes that are being "culled".

He said: "Without Bus Éireann during the Covid crisis, there would have been no bus service, essential workers could not have gone into hospitals, doctor's surgeries, pharmacies."

He added, "Bus Éireann was the last man standing" and all the companies that the licences were issued to by the NTA, they all disappeared during the Covid-19 crisis, because there was "no market there for them to make their profits".

SIPTU's John Murphy described the decision by Bus Éireann as "short-sighted, flawed and a kick in the teeth for workers and passengers".

"While Bus Éireann has assured SIPTU representatives that this decision will not impact negatively on the job security of our members it will, if left unchallenged, severely disrupt passengers and connectivity.