County Meath: Police seize drugs, cash and guns
Irish police have seized drugs with an estimated street value of more than 950,000 euros (£868,000).
Nearly 500,000 euros (£457,000) in cash and three guns were also found during a planned search of business premises in Rathfeigh, County Meath, on Tuesday.
Gardaí (Irish police) were backed up by the Armed Support Unit, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Garda Dog Unit.
A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene.
Police found 570,000 euros (£521,000) of suspected MDMA tablets and about 156,000 euros (£143,000) of suspected MDMA powder.
They also seized 140,800 euros (£129,000) of suspected cocaine.
Also discovered during the search were 80,000 euros (£73,000) of suspected cannabis herb and 6,000 suspected Xanax tablets, with an estimated street value of 12,000 euros (£11,000).
The total amount of cash recovered was 489,120 euros (£448,000).
Gardaí also recovered a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun, two Walther 9mm handguns, two silencers, and 75 rounds of 9mm Luger and Fiocchi ammunition.
The firearms will be sent to the ballistics unit for analysis.