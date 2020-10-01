Delphine Boël: Belgium ex-king's love child wins royal titles Published duration 15 minutes ago

image copyright EPA image caption Delphine Boël wants the same rights as her half siblings, her lawyer says

The love child of former Belgian King Albert II has won a court battle to grant her the same rights and titles as her father's legitimate children.

Under the ruling, artist Delphine Boël, 52, will be granted the title of Princess of Belgium.

King Albert admitted he was her father in January this year, having fought her paternity claim for more than a decade.

Her mother, Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, claims she had an 18-year affair with Albert before he was king.

Rumours of an illegitimate child first emerged in 1999 in an unauthorised biography about Albert's wife Queen Paola, prompting a royal scandal and enduring media gossip in Belgium.