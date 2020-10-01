Delphine Boël: Belgium ex-king's love child wins royal titles
The love child of former Belgian King Albert II has won a court battle to grant her the same rights and titles as her father's legitimate children.
Under the ruling, artist Delphine Boël, 52, will be granted the title of Princess of Belgium.
King Albert admitted he was her father in January this year, having fought her paternity claim for more than a decade.
Her mother, Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, claims she had an 18-year affair with Albert before he was king.
Rumours of an illegitimate child first emerged in 1999 in an unauthorised biography about Albert's wife Queen Paola, prompting a royal scandal and enduring media gossip in Belgium.
Ms Boël first alleged on the record that King Albert was her biological father during a 2005 interview, but it was not until he abdicated in 2013 - when he lost his immunity to prosecution - that she opened court proceedings.
