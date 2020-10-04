Coronavirus: Highest level restrictions recommended in Republic of Ireland
The highest level of coronavirus restrictions should be introduced across the Republic of Ireland, public health experts have said.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) made the recommendation to the government on Sunday night.
Level Five restrictions would see all indoor gatherings banned and bars and restaurants only able to operate takeaway services.
Politicians are expected to meet the chief medical officer on Monday.
The measures would be in place for four weeks.
A length NPHET meeting took place earlier on Sunday to discuss the rise in Covid-19 cases in the county, RTÉ reported.
Any move to new restrictions would have to be considered by the Covid-19 oversight group, the cabinet sub-committee and the full cabinet which is currently scheduled to meet on Tuesday.
There were 364 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Sunday, with no additional deaths reported.
Other level five restrictions include weddings being limited to six people and no sports fixtures being held, as well as prohibiting visits to other people's homes.
Counties Donegal and Dublin are currently under level three restrictions, with all other counties subject to level two.
The leaders of the three governing parties are expected to meet Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan on Monday.
There has now been a total of 38,032 confirmed cases in Ireland, and 1,810 deaths.
