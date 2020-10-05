Storm Alex: Four killed as flash floods hit France and Italy
- Published
At least four people have been killed and many more are reported missing after flash floods struck south-eastern France and north-western Italy.
Dozens of houses were destroyed and entire roads were washed away in a mountainous border region near Nice.
Coastal areas on the French Riviera were devastated, with long stretches of beaches littered with storm debris.
Meanwhile, rescue workers stepped up their search efforts amid fears that up to 20 people were missing.
Eight were formally reported as missing and another 12 were thought to be missing, officials said.
Nice and its surrounding area saw almost a year's rainfall in less than 12 hours over the weekend.
Storm Alex, which brought fierce winds and torrential rain, then moved into northern Italy where record rainfall has also been seen.
What's the latest?
In France, around 1,000 firefighters were deployed along with helicopters and soldiers to the south-eastern Alpes-Maritimes region.
A search is under way for eight people who were seen being dragged away by the flood waters.
These included two firefighters whose vehicle was washed away when a road collapsed near the village of Saint-Martin-Vesubie, which was completely cut off by the storm.
In a number of French villages along the border, landslides covered roads and buildings in mud and cars were left buried in the slurry.
"My three-storey house, it's in the river," Sandra Dzidt, 62, told AFP news agency. "All I have left is a tiny piece of wall and a door."
In total, firefighters have rescued more than 500 people in Alpes-Maritimes with around 150 still needing to be evacuated.
France has declared the region a natural disaster zone, and it was announced on Monday that President Emmanuel Macron would visit the area.
Meanwhile, flooding in north-western Italy was described by officials as "historic".
The Piedmont region saw levels of rain not recorded since 1958, with one village hit by a record 630mm (24.8ins) of rain in just 24 hours.
In the rest of Piedmont, several villages were cut off after the rains made roads impassable. The situation there was described as "extremely critical" by officials.
On Sunday, the emergency services recovered at least four bodies in the Mediterranean coastal region of Liguria. But it is not clear whether the deaths were a direct result of the storm.
Two people were confirmed to have died due to the flooding on Saturday. French officials also confirmed two deaths.
Power outages have hit villages on both sides of the border and about 10,500 homes were left without electricity on Sunday, the French energy company Enedis said.
Landline and some mobile phone services have also been disrupted, leading to fears that more people are missing.
But Bernard Gonzalez, prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes region, sought to reassure residents. "Just because their loved ones haven't been able to get in touch doesn't mean that they have been taken by the storm," he said.
He earlier said the prospect of more rain was "a worry", but rescue efforts in the region would continue.
Do you live in regions affected by the adverse weather and flooding? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.
- Published
- 23 hours ago
- Published
- 1 day ago
- Published
- 17 hours ago
- Published
- 2 days ago