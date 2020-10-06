Sophie Pétronin: Hopes rise for release of French hostage in Mali
- Published
Sophie Pétronin, 75, was abducted in Mali in December 2016 and after almost four years in detention is known as the last French hostage in the world.
Now, there are reports of her imminent release, alongside a veteran Malian politician, as part of a prisoner swap for more than 100 jihadists.
Charity worker Ms Pétronin is described as almost forgotten in France.
Meanwhile, ex-opposition leader and former presidential candidate Soumaïla Cissé, 70, was kidnapped in March.
Mali militant group JNIM, which is affiliated to al-Qaeda, is believed to be behind their abductions.
What do we know?
Authorities have been working on their release for months and are reportedly wary of any last-minute hitches. In August, Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was overthrown by a military junta and little is known of what happened to the talks after the coup.
"It's too soon to celebrate," Ms Pétronin's son Sébastien Chadaud warned. "We've already lived through moments like this for four years."
However, Malian reports say around 100 jihadists detained by the military in recent operations were freed in recent days as part of a negotiated prisoner swap.
They later appeared in the northern Mali town of Tessalit, and local reports suggested both Sophie Pétronin and Soumaïla Cissé had been held in that area. Militant group JNIM claimed 206 of its prisoners had been released, Mali news website Nouvel Horizon reports.
Who is Sophie Pétronin?
Abducted on Christmas Eve 2016 in the northern city of Gao, she was well known locally for her work helping orphans and other children suffering from malnutrition.
When Tuareg rebels seized Gao as unrest spread in Mali in 2012, she fled to the Algerian consulate and escaped through a back door, France's Libération newspaper reports.
She escaped Mali in disguise but soon returned, and was abducted in a daylight raid claimed by militant groups (JNIM).
She has appeared in two hostage videos and at one point her son went to a local mediator who said the kidnappers were prepared to accept a ransom for her release. In one video, in June 2018, she appealed for help from President Emmanuel Macron, looking tired and gaunt.
Who is Soumaïla Cissé?
Mr Cissé, who was kidnapped while campaigning for legislative elections, is a former government minister and a prominent opposition leader.
He was the main challenger to Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in the 2013 and 2018 presidential elections - losing both times. Following the result of the 2018 vote he complained of electoral fraud.
President Keïta was overthrown in August, in part because of a perceived failure to tackle the jihadist militants in the north of the country, and Mr Cissé's continued captivity was seen as a symptom of that.